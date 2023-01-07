Hidden Path Entertainment Says Their Dungeons & Dragons Game Isn't Cancelled

Game studio Hidden Path Entertainment is pushing back on a report that their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled. After Bloomberg reported that Hidden Path Entertainment's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons project was among five cancelled by Wizards of the Coast, the game developer posted on Twitter that their game was in fact continuing and that they were actively hiring designers to work on the game.

Additionally, Whitney "Strix" Beltrán, the narrative designer of the game commented on the report, stating that "Everything's fine. Just a bit of misreporting" on Twitter.

Despite Hidden Path's statement, Bloomberg report Jason Schreier said that Bloomberg stands by its reporting, noting that they had reached out to Wizards of the Coast a second time and were told by a spokesperson that the game was in fact cancelled.

This is a very unusual and very unfortunate situation, but we stand by our reporting. Both a source and a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson told Bloomberg on Tuesday that Hidden Path's D&D game is cancelled. https://t.co/5RgFsXUrxU — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 6, 2023

Bloomberg's original story included a statement from Wizards of the Coast explaining why it had cancelled several upcoming projects. While the company was still committed to digital games, they had "made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways." Bloomberg also claimed that Otherside Entertainment's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game had also been cancelled along with three internally developed projects.

Currently, only one Dungeons & Dragons video game has been "officially" announced for release this year - Baldur's Gate 3, which will be released this summer. A lengthy early access period has been well-received, with the game using a system derived from D&D 5E mechanics.

