Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Movie Gets Gelatinous Cube Figure From Hasbro

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Paramount Pictures is starting to take the wraps off the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie Honor Among Thieves. As part of the reveals, Hasbro has announced their very first product based on the film – the Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Gelatinous Cube!

If you're unfamiliar with this classic D&D monster, the Gelatinous Cube is meant to act as a combination trap/monster while exploring the standard 10-foot by 10-foot hallways in underground dungeons. The standard gelatinous cube is a 10 foot cube of semi-sentient ooze that slowly trudges through dungeons, consuming anything in its path. Hasbro's Gelatinous cube is 6-inch-scale collectible that will be compatible with their upcoming D&D Golden Archive figure lineup. These figures can be posed inside the cube alongside the 14 snap-in accessories that are included. As you'll see in the image gallery below, these accessories range from satchels, potions, and weapons to severed limbs.

The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Gelatinous Cube is expected to go up for pre-order today, July 21st at 2pm PST, 5PM EST priced at $34.99. Pre-orders should be available here at Entertainment Earth at that time (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). It is expected to ship in the Spring of 2023. Hasbro has informed us that the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves action figures that are compatible with the Cube will be sold at a later date. Stay tuned.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the film right here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis, with Grant playing the villain. Few other details about the upcoming fantasy film is known, other than it's set in the classic D&D campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms, which has been one of the game's primary settings for the last 30 years. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the film, which wrapped production last August. Entertainment One is also working on several additional Dungeons & Dragons live-action projects, including at least one television series helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber.