Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves New Look Revealed

A new still from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie has appeared online. Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly showed off an image from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as part of its "23 Movies We're Excited to See in 2023" feature. The image shows the core adventuring party (Chris Pine as Edgin the Bard, Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer, and Sophia Lillis as Doric the Druid) sitting on a giant pile on bones. Based on the terrain in the background, this image appears to be from a sequence when the party is confronting the chonky red dragon Themberchaud in the Underdark city of Gracklstugh. You can check out the image below:

(Photo: Paramount Pictures and eOne)

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also stars Hugh Grant in addition to the actors shown above.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.