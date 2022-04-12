Dungeons & Dragons Rulebook Provides Big Upgrade to Monsters

The publisher of the popular Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks Strongholds & Followers and Kingdoms & Warfare are raising funds to publish a new bestiary of beefed up monsters. MCDM Productions, the tabletop RPG publisher founded by Matt Colville, has launched the Kickstarter for Flee, Mortals!, a brand new monster book that features over 300 new stat blocks. The rulebook features three distinct type of monsters: action-oriented monsters that come with special “Villain Actions” that allow them to act when it’s not their turn, old monsters “un-boring’d” with creatures like goblins given different archetypes and variations, and brand new monsters made for classic environments found in many D&D campaigns.

Additionally, Flee, Mortals! will also come with some brand new 5E rules to use in campaigns, including minions that are meant to hit hard and die fast, giving players the feeling of being heroic, and Companion statblocks so players can befriend certain monsters and turn them into pets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MCDM Productions is one of the major third-party publishers for D&D 5E content, having produced two rulebooks that both raised over $1 million in funding during their respective Kickstarter campaigns. MCDM also publishes a monthly D&D-focused magazine titled Arcadia that is seen by many to be a successor to Dragon and other classic gaming magazines. One common theme of MCDM products is the addition of more complex rulesets that provide different challenges and options for 5E campaigns without become too tedious or distracting.

Flee, Mortals’ lead designer is James Introcaso, with Makenzie De Armas credited as a designer and Laura Hirsbrunner listed as editor. Matthew Colville is also credited as the design director for the project.

Backers of Flee, Mortals! will receive a digital copy of the rulebook for a $40 pledge. A physical copy is also available for $70 or more. You can check out the full Kickstarter (which is nearly halfway to its $600,000 goal after just a few hours from launch) for more details, or check out a preview PDF to get a feel for the monsters found in the new rulebook.