Dungeons & Dragons: Michelle Rodriguez's Character Has "Downplayed" Powers

In the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the group at the center of the movie will represent several of the popular character types from the beloved tabletop role-playing game. But, like any good start to a campaign, not every character is going to start out totally OP. According to the cast, Michelle Rodriguez's character is magical, sure, but in a kind of modest way. Her character, a storm barbarian, feels like a natural to blow the roof off the place with her powers, but according to Rodriguez, she was surprised by how low-key the writers wanted her to play it.

Not to say she doesn't have any -- she apparently gets a chance to beat up and throw around a bunch of big dudes in armor. But not world-changing levels of power.

"Dude, you know what? I was really all about the super powers but to be quite honest, the boys were downplaying it," Rodriguez said. "They didn't want us to really go for it hardcore, so you guys are going to catch me while I am evolving my rage."

The movie is officially described as: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant, and was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Pine will play a bard, Rodriguez is a barbarian, Page plays a paladin, Lillis is a druid, and Smith is a sorcerer. The movie will take place across the Forgotten Realms, with scenes taking place in Waterdeep, Neverwinter, Icewind Dale, and the Underdark. Countless iconic monsters from Dungeons & Dragons are also confirmed to appear, including red and black dragons, mimics, displacer beasts, and owlbears. The Red Wizards of Thay also appear to be one of the main antagonists for the movie, and the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon cast will cameo as a rival adventuring party.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.