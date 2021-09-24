New Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Path of the Planesbreaker Announced

has announced plans to publish a new sourcebookMonte Cook Games has announced plans to publish a new sourcebook compatible with Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Path of the Planesbreaker is a new sourcebook centered on the mysterious Planesbreaker, an ever-travelling moon that hurtles through the multiverse, visiting each plane in existence. The new book will contain tons of new content for both players and Dungeon Masters, with a focus on the multiverse and various planes. Players will get a new planar species to use as a character option, as well as new planar class options and new subclasses, and new feats and spells. DMs will benefit from the new lore contained in the book along with a bestiary of planar creatures from across the multiverse.

Path of the Planesbreaker will be written by Bruce R. Cordell, Sean K Reynolds, and Monte Cook. All three are experienced TTRPG designers who have contributed to numerous official and third-party D&D supplements. In particular, Cook designed a number of D&D modules tied the popular Planescape campaign setting, which seems to have at least partially inspired the new Path of the Planesbreaker book.

Monte Cook Games has published a mix of new game systems and D&D-compatible settings since its founding back in 2012. Its more popular projects include the Ptolus campaign setting (which was converted for Fifth Edition use last year) and Numenera, a RPG system and campaign setting. Monte Cook Games also converted the world of Numenera to use in 5E.

Dungeons & Dragons is gearing up for a busy few months of releases. Wizards of the Coast just released The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a full-length D&D campaign primarily set in the Feywild. Wizards of the Coast has two more releases planned for 2021 – Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. The former is a lore and bestiary book focusing primarily on dragons, while the latter is a campaign setting book that details the Magic: The Gathering world of Strixhaven.

The Kickstarter for Path of the Planesbreaker will launch in October. You can sign up to be notified about the Kickstarter’s launch here.