Dungeons & Dragons Teases Planescape in New Unearthed Arcana Playtest

A new public playtest document for Dungeons & Dragons is giving off some very strong Planescape vibes. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released "Wonders of the Multiverse," a new packet of playtest material containing a brand new race, a new Cleric subclass, and several backgrounds, feats, and spells. While described as a collection of material from around the Multiverse, many Dungeons & Dragons fans noticed that it contained multiple references to Mechanus, Sigil, the Outlands, and other areas explored in the popular Planescape setting.

The playtest includes a new race – the Glitchling – which appears to be a more sentient and self-aware version of the modron. Glitchlings are creatures created by "forces of planar law" that search out knowledge from around the cosmos, usually bringing that knowledge back to places like Mechanus to help in the orderly running of the universe. There are also several other references to iconic Planescape locations – players can become Scions of one of the Elemental or Outer Planes or even become an envoy of the Outlands with a new feat.

There are also several new spells related to the Deck of Many Things, an iconic Dungeons & Dragons artifact that involves a deck of specialized cards infused with magical powers. Not only can players take a Cartomancer feat to use a deck of cards as a spellcasting focus, they can also use the House of Cards spell to form a barrier of protective cards or use the Spray of Cards spells to blind or injure an opponent. Players can also use the Warrior Spirit spell to summon the Fighter Spirit from the Deck itself. On the opposite in, the playtest includes a new Fate Domain for Clerics who wish to see or manipulate a person's fate.

Based on the last handful of public playtests, it appears that Dungeons & Dragons is gearing up for some sort of multiversal book in the near future. Whether this is a true Planescape re-launch or just a book that uses the D&D cosmology remains to be seen.

You can check out the full Unearthed Arcana here.