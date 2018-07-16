Save an Extra $5 on Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks and More

Amazon Prime Day kicks off today, July 16th, and Amazon is using the occasion to bring back their $5 discount on physical book orders totaling $20 or more when you use the code PRIMEBOOKS18 at checkout. The discount applies to any physical books that are sold directly by Amazon, but focusing on Dungeons & Dragons is one of the best ways to utilize it in our opinion.

Naturally, let’s start with the core rulebooks. With the $5 discount, you can get the Player’s Handbook for $22.98, the Dungeon Master’s Guide for $23.40 (after clicking $1.85 coupon), and the Monster Manual for $23.13 (after clicking $0.74 coupon). That puts the three core rulebooks close to or below all-time low prices.

Furthermore, Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes can be had for $26.03 (after clicking $2.03 coupon) which is an all-time low. Volo’s Guide to Monsters is $25.78 after the discount, which is just a shade higher than the all-time low. Xanthar’s Guide to Everything is available for $28.67. That’s about $6 off an all-time low, but still a decent price.

The discount also applies to the brand new Dungeons & Dragons adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage which are currently in pre-order status with a release date of September 18th and November 13th respectively. The $5 discount brings the price of both titles down to $34.92 each, which is the second lowest price offered on these pre-orders with the exception of a very brief $30 sale that occurred for a day or two in June.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage are both covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the books ship and you’ll get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. So, if the price does go back down to the $30 mark in the next couple of months, you will pick up that discount and, we assume, the $5 bonus with the PRIMEBOOKS18 code.

Jump on these deals while you can because the standard prices can increase at any time. Just keep in mind that the $5 discount deal ends at 11:59 pm PST on July 17th. You can find out more about the terms and conditions of the deal right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.