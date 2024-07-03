Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Redesigned Green and Brass Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed new looks for the green and brass dragons. In a video released on Monday, Wizards of the Coast revealed a first look of the newly redesigned brass dragon, one of the five iconic metallic dragons that will appear in the Monster Manual next year. The Brass dragon retains its frilled wings and facial frills but now has a skinnier tail and a white belly/underwing pattern that somewhat resembles a moth or butterfly design. You can check out the new brass dragon design below.

Additionally, Gizmodo had the exclusive reveal of the green dragon, which has a new serpentine look inspired by a snake. While not a true Chinese dragon, the green dragon’s neck and tail has both been elongated and its wings have been shortened. As seen in the picture below, the green dragon wraps its tail around tree branches and has a new face design, which looks much more angular than its previous design.

All ten of D&D’s iconic dragons are receiving redesigns as part of the game’s 50th anniversary. Speaking to ComicBook earlier this year about the dragon redesigns, D&D’s head of art Josh Herman noted that the dragon redesigns were meant to provide more variety. “We wanted to provide more options and let players choose which one fits their vibe for their game or whatever the one they like the most,” Herman said. “Whenever I design something, I prefer that people have a favorite. And right now, I wanted to give people in this design project more favorites that they might be attracted to. Whether it was the way it was expressed or the color or the shape or something. And if you don’t like one of them, that’s okay. I hope that you like one of the other ones a lot. That’s the intent of giving you a cast of characters that you can play with. So yeah, we’ve really loved it.”