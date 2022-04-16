Dungeons & Dragons Trolls Fans With Another Spelljammer Tease

Dungeons & Dragons is having some funs with its fans ahead of a D&D Direct presentation that will almost certainly have an announcement about a classic D&D campaign setting. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast announced plans to premiere its first ever D&D Direct, a 30-minute presentation that would reveal upcoming Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game products, video game projects, and information about upcoming D&D movies and TV shows.

The short teaser released for the D&D Direct contained a stuffed hamster holding a twenty-sided die, a not so subtle reference to the Spelljammer campaign setting. Spelljammer is a space opera-esque campaign setting in which players travel between planets enclosed in crystal spheres on magic ships powered by spelljamming helms. In addition to its fantastical races, the setting also contains giant space hamsters that are used to power some spelljammer ships. Although Spelljammer was only supported for a few years in the early 1990s, the campaign setting remains popular with many D&D fans and official D&D adventures have provided several hints that Spelljammer would make some sort of return in the near future.

The hamster was just the latest in a number of recent teases made primarily by D&D’s social media account building up to a Spelljammer announcement of some kind. To tease fans even further, the D&D Twitter account shared a D&D Direct bingo card with the caption “Spelljammer confirmed?”, a reference to a popular meme about the Spelljammer campaign setting shared after nearly every D&D announcement video.

Between this year’s April Fool’s Day joke and the multiple blatant teases about new Spelljammer material, it seems all but certain that we’re getting new Spelljammer material this year. While “Spelljammer confirmed” memes are good for a laugh, there’s a genuine desire for more Spelljammer content. Wizards of the Coast knows this too – last year, they released a public playtest with rules for several alien races long associated with Spelljammer. Given how much we’ve seen Spelljammer teased, we’ll almost certainly get an announcement of some kind in just a few days. The biggest question is whether that will be a campaign setting book, adventure, or something entirely different.

The D&D Direct will air at 9 AM PT on April 21st on YouTube and Twitch.