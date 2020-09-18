Dungeons & Dragons Reveals New Spell in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons has hidden another preview for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything in the website for its D&D Celebration event. This weekend, Dungeons & Dragons is hosting D&D Celebration 2020, a virtual event that celebrates the release of the new adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. The website for D&D Celebration 2020 contains an interactive map of Icewind Dale that contains several hidden puzzles that can be accessed by clicking on certain images. Solving the puzzle found in Bryn Shander's Speaker Palace page will reveal a new preview for D&D's next book, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, that shows off the spell mind sliver.

Mind sliver is a new enchantment cantrip that has a range of 60 feet and takes an action to cast. The spell creates a disorienting spike of psychic energy that is then driven into the mind of a target. Creatures targeted by the spell must make an Intelligence saving throw or take 1d6 psychic damage. Additionally, the target also has to subtract 1d4 from the next saving throw they make before the end of the caster's next turn. As a cantrip, the spell's damage increases when a player reaches certain levels in the game.

Adding a debuff to saving throws is a powerful tool, and gives parties an increased ability to hit enemies with consecutive spells with a greater chance of success. Most creatures don't have proficiency in Intelligence saving throws, so using Mind Sliver seems like a great way to soften up an enemy for an even more powerful spell by another player.

It's likely that even more previews for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will be revealed over the next few days. You can check out the current previews here.