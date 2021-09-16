Classic Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Reborn for Fifth Edition

Goodman Games has published the latest in its line of classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures reprints. The publisher announced that its latest Original Adventures Reincarnated book, which reprints The Temple of Elemental Evil, is now available on their online store. The two-volume set not only republishes the original adventure with high-quality scans of multiple printings of the adventure, it also includes a Fifth Edition conversion of the adventure with new material, such as new wilderness encounters, expands the Village of Nulb, fully details the Elemental Nodes, and provides Fifth Edition updates of many original magic items, monsters, and spells.

The Temple of Elemental Evil was one of the earliest adventures published by TSR for Dungeons & Dragons and features the first appearance of several classic D&D monsters and villains, like the fungal Demon Lord Zuggtmoy. Gary Gygax, co-creator of the D&D game, wrote the original first module of the adventure, The Village of Hommlet, and published it in 1979. Frank Mentzer joined him in writing the full adventure, which was published as a single adventure in 1985.

The Temple of Elemental Evil has received multiple reprints and sequels over the years. In 2001, Wizards of the Coast published both a novel version of the adventure and a sequel adventure, appropriately titled Return to the Temple of Elemental Evil. While not a direct conversion, the Fifth Edition adventure Princes of the Apocalypse draws heavy inspiration from the adventure.

Goodman Games previously republished several other classic D&D adventures through their Original Adventures Reincarnated line, including Into the Borderlands, The Isle of Dread, Expedition to the Barrier Peaks, The Lost City and Castle Amber. These are all official collaborations with Wizards of the Coast to re-print the adventures in a high-quality hardbound format.

In addition to the re-release of The Temple of Elemental Evil, Dungeons & Dragons is also gearing up for a series of modern releases. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is due out this month, while Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and Strixhaven – Curriculum of Chaos are both due for release later this year.



