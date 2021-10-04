Funko Reveals Dungeons & Dragons Tiamat Figure

The five-headed evil dragon goddess Tiamat has been reincarnated into a jumbo-sized Funko POP! figure. Funko officially revealed the super-sized figure of Tiamat today, which will be a Limited Edition release at this year’s New York Comic Con and Funko Virtual Con events taking place this weekend. Tiamat’s super-sized figure will come with a special 20-sided dice designed just for the figure. You can check out the full figure, which features Funko-ized representations of Tiamat’s five heads, in the tweet below.

Tiamat is the queen of the chromatic dragons, the classification of dragons typically associated with evil. Tiamat is one of the oldest D&D villains in the game, having first appeared in the original Dungeons & Dragons supplement Greyhawk. Tiamat is usually depicted as being trapped in the first level of the Nine Hells, Avernus, originally appearing as a ruler of hell and other times scheming to escape. One such attempt to invade the Material Plane appeared in the two-part adventure Hoard of the Dragon Queen and Rise of Tiamat, the first two D&D adventures released for the game’s current Fifth Edition set of rules. Her equivalent Takhisis is the main antagonist of the Dragonlance series of books.

Funko has released several POP! figures based on D&D characters and monsters. Recent releases figures of Minsc and Boo, the vampire Strahd, Drizzt and his magic panther Guenhwyvar, a Gelatinous Cube, and Asmodeus. This year, Dungeons & Dragons released figures based on a Mimic and the beholder Xanathar. GameStop will have an exclusive Warduke Funko POP! figure available for sale later this month.

Those who aren’t attending NYCC this weekend can try to get this limited edition figure by heading over to Funko’s website on October 7th at 9 AM. Limited amounts will also be available at the Funko HQ and Funko Hollywood physical stores. No retail price has been listed for the figure, but previous super-sized figures have ranged in price from $15 to $46.