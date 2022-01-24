The Kickstarter for Kobold Press’s Tome of Beasts 3 is live, and ComicBook.com can officially reveal two of the brand new Dungeons & Dragons monsters appearing in the new book. Earlier today, Kobold Press launched the Kickstarter for the third volume of their popular Tome of Beasts series. Tome of Beasts 3 will include over 400 new monster statblocks that can be used in any Fifth Edition campaign, with a wide array of fantastic and dangerous foes. Backers will receive a PDF copy of Tome of Beasts 3 with a $29 pledge and a physical copy with a $59 pledge. As we’ve noted before, the Tome of Beasts line is one of the essential D&D books available to DMs today, so we recommend jumping on this new Kickstarter.

As part of the Kickstarter’s launch, Kobold Press provided ComicBook.com with art and details about two of the new monsters found in Tome of Beasts 3 – the Husker alliumite and the catterball. The Husker is a particularly imposing variant of the alliumites introduced in Kobold Press’s Creature Codex. Meanwhile, the catterball is a new fey creature that appropriately looks like a sphinx cat and can serve as a familiar for a lucky wizard. Full details and artwork can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alliumite, Husker

Designer: Sebastian Rombach

Within their garden communities, the alliumites (see Creature Codex) present in as many different shapes and colors as the onions they resemble. The most imposing of these creatures are the husker alliumites. Compared to their spritely and more nimble cousins, these red and purple plants are especially hardy and relish a fight.

Its stench is particularly potent, temporarily blinding creatures within 5 feet of it.

It can threaten or otherwise be rude to creatures, giving them disadvantage on attacks not against the husker.

Catterball

Designer: Mike Welham

Mischievous catterballs exploit their malleability to reach inaccessible places where they can unleash pandemonium. Fey legends universally point to forgotten nobles who created the creatures to entertain their children. As is the manner of children, fey or otherwise, unruly and destructive behavior elicited the best response in laughter and cries of “Do it again!” After several destructive accidents, the fey realized they needed to rid themselves of the creatures. Unable, and in some cases unwilling, to destroy the catterballs, the fey decided to lead the naughty creatures out of their homelands.