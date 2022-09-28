Dungeons & Dragons Previews Next Playtest, With More Changes to Natural 20s and Classes

Dungeons & Dragons has rolled back its controversial changes to Natural 1s and Natural 20s as part of its latest One D&D playtest. The newest playtest, which was previewed today in a video released by Wizards of the Coast, no longer has Natural 20s and Natural 1s act as automatic successes outside of combat, as was tested out in the first One D&D playtest released in August. Additionally, the new playtest also tests out a rule in which Inspiration is given out to players when they roll a 1, as opposed to a 20. The new rules also introduce modified rules for the Bard, Rogue, and Ranger. These new changes were summarized in a video released by Wizards of the Coast earlier today.

The Bard, Rogue, and Ranger classes are grouped together as "Expert" classes, one of four distinct class groups. Some feats and magic items will be specific to certain class groups, which allows the D&D design team to create new classes that can belong to certain class groups and thus have automatic access to certain sets of rules and character building options. Classes in a specific class groups may also share certain design elements, such as all three Expert classes having the Expertise character abilities. The Expert classes specifically are considered polymaths, which allow them to have elements of other classes integrated into their abilities.

The Class Groups also provide a structure for group building, in that a balanced party should include one character from each class group. Each spellcasting class will also have suggested spells to help new players build their characters. Ritual casting is also being tweaked with this playtest – any player who has a ritual spell on their spell list can cast it as a ritual. Previously, only characters with a ritual spellcasting ability could cast spells as rituals.

One other distinct change is that each class's capstone ability is now given when a player reaches Level 18 instead of Level 20. Players are given an epic boon at Level 20 instead.

No release date was given for the newest One D&D playtest, but it will likely be released in the very near future.

