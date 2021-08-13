Dungeons & Dragons Shows Off Warduke's Updated Looks

Wizards of the Coast showed off a first look at how Warduke, the popular evil character popularized in a series of Dungeons & Dragons toys, will look in an upcoming adventure book. Earlier this summer, we reported that Dungeons & Dragons is bringing back several characters from a line of 1980s D&D toys in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, this fall's full-length D&D campaign book. Dungeons & Dragons' Twitter account showed off what Warduke will look like in the upcoming book, with the character sporting his familiar winged helm and a flaming sword. There are a few notable differences - Warduke's color scheme is notably toned down and he's showing off ample amounts of chest hair on his still-bare chest. Still, any fan of the 1980s should recognize Warduke immediately. You can check out Warduke's updated looks below:

According to a WizKids package of miniatures, Warduke will be part of a "League of Malevolence" in the upcoming adventure. Other characters allied with Warduke include Kelek, Skylla, Zargash, and Zarak, all of whom also appeared in the D&D toyline. They seemed to be opposed by a group known as Valor's Call, whose roster includes Strongheart, Elkhorn, Ringlerun, Molliver, and Mercion. All of those characters also appeared in the D&D toy line in the 1980s. Warduke and several other characters also made appearances in the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon series.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will be mostly set in the Feywild and pits players against the Hourglass Coven, a group of hags who are causing chaos and discord in Prismeer, a Feywild Domain of Delight. The campaign will take players from Level 1 to Level 8. Notably, the adventure is designed so that any potential encounter can be solved without resorting to combat, if that's what the players wish. Two new playable races - fairies and harengon (rabbitfolk) - are also included in the book.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will be released on September 21, 2021.