Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight's Synopsis Revealed

The back cover treatment for Dungeons & Dragons' next adventure book provides fans with some additional details about the product. Amazon and other online retailers have posted the back cover treatment of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, the just-announced adventure book coming this fall. The synopsis reveals that the upcoming adventure is made for Level 1 to Level 8 players and is set in the "Feywild domain of delight" Prismeer and will feature the new Hourglass Coven as enemies.

The back cover synopsis for the book reads as follows:

"Once every eight years the fantastic Witchlight Carnival touches down on your world, bringing joy to one settlement after the next. It's owners, Mister Witch and Mister Light, know how to put on a good show. But there's more to this magical extravaganza than meets the eye! The carnival is a gateway to a fantastic Feywild domain unlike anything found on the Material Plane. Time has not been kind to this realm, however, and the dark days lie ahead unless someone can thwart the dastardly schemes of the Hourglass Coven. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight takes adventurers from the Witchlight Carnival to Prismeer, a Feywild domain of delight. This book comes with a poster map that shows the carnival on one side and the Prismeer on the other."

Mister Witch and Mister Light are almost certainly the two shadar-kai referenced in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft and have ties to the origins of Isolde, the manager of the Carnival Domain of Dread. However, both the Hourglass Coven and Prismeer are new to Dungeons & Dragons. The other interesting tidbit is the mention that Prismeer is a "Domain of Delight," which seems to be a parallel to Ravenloft's Domains of Dread. As Ravenloft is part of the Shadowfell, considered to be the opposite of the Feywild in Dungeons & Dragons' cosmology, this could be the start of some interesting contrasts between the two realms.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will be released on September 21st. Pre-orders for the book are available now. More details about the book will be revealed at D&D Live on July 16th and July 17th.

