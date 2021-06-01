Dungeons & Dragons Drops Another Feywild Tease

✖

Dungeons & Dragons has dropped another hint that more Feywild content could be coming soon. Last week, Wizards of the Coast published a new design blog post about the making of Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a new campaign setting book that updates the horror-themed domains of Ravenloft for Fifth Edition. While the bulk of the post discussed the philosophies of building horror adventures in Dungeons & Dragons, it also included a "bonus" section that mentioned several easter eggs and secrets throughout the book. One of those teases points at another potential clue that more Feywild content could be released soon.

The blogpost points to Isolde, the leader of the Carnival and her revamped origin story in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft. In the new edition, Isolde became the leader of the Carnival after running afoul of an archfey named Zybilna. Zybilna manipulated Isolde by using "the Caller" (a powerful fiend) to corrupt and kill Isolde's companions, leaving Zybilna to pick up the pieces. For a time, Isolde managed a traveling fey carnival that served as the gateway to Zybilna's domain in the Feywild. However, Isolde eventually stumbled across the path of a carnival tied to the Shadowfell and made a trade with the shadar-kai who ran it. The shadar-kai took over management of Zybilna's carnival, while Isolde took over management of Shadowfell carnival that now serves as her home. Although Zybilna allowed Isolde to let her leave, she erased Isolde's memories and sent malevolent fey creatures to hound Isolde and her new carnival, which continues even as she and her new companions were drawn into the Mists of Ravenloft.

Zybilna and the second carnival are both new inclusions to Isolde's lore and seems out of place initially. However, the blogpost asks "what could have become of [Isolde's] former crew" which seems to suggest that there are plans to include Zybilna and her Feywild domain in some kind of upcoming product. When coupled with the publication of an Unearthed Arcana playtest earlier this year that included new options for Feywild races, it seems like Wizards of the Coast is developing some sort of product tied to the Feywild. Whether this is an adventure or sourcebook remains to be seen. Of course, it's also possible that Zybilna will appear in a non-Feywild setting, as carnivals are known for their mobility.

