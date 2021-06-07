Dungeons & Dragons Announces The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Adventure

✖

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed its next campaign adventure, which will take place in the whimsical and mysterious Feywild. Following several months of subtle clues, Wizards of the Coast is planning to release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign adventure book set in the Feywild. Wizards will officially announce the book as part of Dungeons & Dragons "Week of Legend Lore," a marketing event promising announcements every day. Besides providing both the standard cover by Tyler Jacobson and alternate cover by Hydro74 (both of which can be viewed below), few details were announced about the upcoming adventure. However, the D&D team promised to reveal more at next month's D&D Live, a two-day streaming event co-hosted by G4. According to an Amazon listing of the book (posted prior to the book's formal announcement), the book will include "new characters, monsters, mechanics, and story hooks suitable for players of all ages and experience levels."

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will be Dungeons & Dragons' first formal foray into the Feywild, the original home of elves and the current home to many fairies and fey creatures. While the Feywild has been mentioned in several rulebooks, D&D has provided few concrete details about this ever-shifting plane. In fact, it was only earlier this year that Dungeons & Dragons provided players with a statblock for an archfey, one of the more powerful creatures to reside within the realm.

Based on the standard cover (seen below), it appears that The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will have a tie to Ravenloft, the campaign setting explored in this year's Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft. The standard cover depicts a big top tent of what appears to be a carnival. One of the characters in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, Isolde, previously ran a carnival that served as the entrance to the realm of the archfey Zybilna. Isolde eventually traded roles with a pair of shadar-kai and found herself traveling between Ravenloft domains with her new band of performers, but Dungeons & Dragons recently pointed out that Isolde's original carnival was still wandering....somewhere.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will be released on September 21st, 2021. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. More details about the book will be revealed at D&D Live, which will take place on July 16th and 17th.

