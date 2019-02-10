6th Grader ‘Dusk’ Fan With Autism Creates Epic Boss, So the Devs Made It a Touching Easter Egg

Developers putting in Easter eggs into their games is nothing new but something special some studios do is give special nods to members of the community. In this case, one Dusk fan diagnosed with autism created their own boss, so the devs decided to make it an Easter egg.

Dusk’s Dave Oshry responded to a thread asking for touching community tributes, and it did not disappoint:

In September we got an email from the mother of a 6th grader with autism who’d drawn concept art for a new boss in DUSK. We liked the “Wife of Intoxigator” so much we hid the picture in the game (linked it to an achievement) and when you interact with it it says, “Thanks Caleb!” pic.twitter.com/K00vlD7FEO — Dave @ #DICE19 (@DaveOshry) December 21, 2018

Dusk, for those that may not know, is a retro-inspired horror game that was met with “overwhelmingly positive” reviews. It’s blend of classic stylization with smooth mechanics made it an instant hit, so to see the team that created it include some of the fans within the adventure itself is super adorable.

Some developers like to pay tribute to fans in many ways: NPCs, Easter eggs such as above, certain quests. It’s just another way that the community and the devs that make these incredible adventures come together.

Want to find this tribute yourself? Dusk is available now on Steam! According to the game’s official Steam listing:

“DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered… if you’re to survive ’til dawn. Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampageand all your ’90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.

“In three distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the ’90s, players will battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double barreled shotguns and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers, DUSK brings unapologetic retro action from start to finish.”