Acclaimed Sci-Fi RPG Will Soon Be Delisted (But It’s Not All Bad News)

Though it’s always disappointing to see, games getting delisted is unfortunately not uncommon these days. Whether it’s an expired license or online-only games that can’t justify keeping the servers going, a good number of games have vanished from digital storefronts in recent years. What’s less common is seeing a major, award-winning single-player title removed from storefronts. Yet that’s exactly what’s about to happen with one of Obsidian Entertainment‘s biggest games later this month. Thankfully, the situation isn’t quite as dire as it initially seems.

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On May 27th, 2019 hit RPG The Outer Worlds will be delisted across all major PC platforms, including Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be removed for newer consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but will remain available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Though the original base game will no longer be available to purchase, those who already own it will still be able to access it. After May 27th, however, anyone who wants to buy The Outer Worlds on PC will need to opt in for the pricier Spacer’s Choice Edition, which includes all of the DLC along with the base game. But for those who do own The Outer Worlds already, or who buy it before it gets delisted, there’s a major perk to look forward to.

The Outer Worlds Base Game Is Getting Delisted, But That Might Actually Be Good News

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment

The news that the original base game version of The Outer Worlds is getting delisted comes as part of a series of planned updates for the Spacer’s Choice Edition. This definitive edition of the game includes the 2019 base game along with both major DLCs. It also brings in a few new features and improvements for the base game, including an increased level cap. Obsidian Entertainment is gearing up to add even more improvements to this souped-up version of the game, but it comes at the cost of the original.

As Obsidian confirmed on April 30th, the Spacer’s Choice Edition of The Outer Worlds will be the single, definitive version of the award-winning RPG going forward. That means the 2019 base game version is going away on all major PC storefronts, but will remain available for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you own the game already, or purchase it before it gets delisted on May 27th, it’ll remain available in your gaming library as usual. And you might want to grab it if you don’t already own it, because Obsidian is offering a pretty nice perk for those who already have the base edition of The Outer Worlds in their library when it gets delisted on May 27th.

Anyone who already owns “at least the base edition of The Outer Worlds” by May 27th will get the new and improved Spacer’s Edition of the game entirely for free. That applies to the impacted PC gamers, but also to those on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, the other platforms where you can get the Spacer’s Edition. For those on older platforms, you’ll need to own both the game and its DLC to upgrade to the Spacer’s Choice Edition, but you will no longer have to pay for the upgrade path.

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment

Once the original base game, which retails for $29.99, is delisted, the Spacer’s Choice Edition will also get a price change. And for one, the price is going down, not up. Currently, this special version of The Outer Worlds costs $59.99. But after May 27th, the price will be reduced to $39.99. That’s still more expensive than the base game, but it’s not a bad deal considering that this expanded version includes the DLC along with QoL improvements.

If you want to grab the original The Outer Worlds on PC, make sure you snatch it up by May 27th. If you do, you’ll get an upgrade to the Spacer’s Choice Edition for free. By my math, that’s a savings of $10 compared to buying the game at its new price after May 27th.

Have you played The Outer Worlds yet? Will you be grabbing a copy before it gets delisted? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!