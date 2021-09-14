Dwarven Forge Reveals Dice Reliquaries for Dungeons & Dragons Dice

Dwarven Forge has revealed a new line of dice reliquaries designed for tabletop enthusiasts to show off their most fantastic dice. The new accessory line will be funded via a Kickstarter campaign launching this fall and will offer players and dice enthusiasts a new way to display their favorite gaming dice at home and on the game table. The new line of reliquaries will feature multiple collections of sculptures, each embodying a different design themes. Several of the designs include internal LEDs to create light effects on dice, which will look particularly striking on translucent dice. The reliquaries will also feature interchangeable dice insets to accommodate a range of dice sizes and styles.

“Like many games, I have a lot of dice. I’ve got a bunch of ways to store them, but no good way to display them,” said Nate Taylor, Dwarven Forge’s Chief Creative Officer in a press release revealing the new line of reliquaries. “That’s why I’m psyched to release Reliquaries. We’re going to give gamers everywhere a place of honor for their dice – a way to exhibit and appreciate their favorite set. There are some beautiful dice out there, let’s get them on display for the world to see!”

Dwarven Forge is best known for their line of tabletop terrain pieces, all of which are hand-sculpted and hand-painted. The pieces have been featured on shows like Critical Role, and Dwarven Forge’s Kickstarter campaigns usually reach seven figures. Their most recent campaign in 2020 raised over $4 million to fund their Wildlands terrain expansion.

Thanks to the popularity of Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop roleplaying games, artisanal dice has become a niche but growing industry. There are numerous crafters of small batch dice made of resin or other material, as well as larger manufacturers who produce dice made of semi-precious stones, bone, and even moose poop. Many tabletop roleplaying game players boast large collections of dice, even though it usually takes six (or less) dice to play most tabletop games.

Dwarven Forge will launch their Kickstarter for their line of reliquaries later this fall. You can sign up to Dwarven Forge’s newsletter for more details.