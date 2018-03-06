Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage Release Date Moved Up, Thanks To Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War

Last week, the world was shaken up for comic book fans when Marvel announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be hitting theaters sooner than expected, set to arrive on April 27 instead of the previously announced May 4. But now, another shake-up is happening, this time with Dwayne Johnson’s video game-to-movie adaptation of Rampage.

Originally set for April 20, Warner Bros. has opted to move the release date for the film up – it’s now slated to come out on April 13, according to this news piece from Hollywood Reporter.

A few sources report that the main reason to move the movie up was to give it more breathing room at the box office, instead of the previous one week window that would’ve been between the 20th and the 27th. The producers were noted to want a “two-week cushion” to guarantee some strong box office revenue, since Avengers: Infinity War looks pretty much unbeatable.

The only question is how this will affect other film releases that are coming down the line. Ready Player One, which hits theaters on March 29 (previously March 30) should have a comfortable two-week window before Rampage hits theaters, though producers might be concerned that it’s no longer a three week gap.

And other big movies should be able to breathe easy between then and now, too. Tomb Raider arrives on March 16, with its only competition coming from Pacific Rim Uprising, which arrives on March 23. Then Ready Player One arrives, followed by the other films, which should keep things rather busy at the box office.

The Rampage film also features Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Malin Akerman, and is directed by Brad Peyton, who also directed Johnson in San Andreas. Like the game, it focuses on three key monsters that tear their way through Chicago, including a large gorilla (who Johnson’s character considers family); a large alligator-like creature; and a large wolf with flying capabilities. (“Of course, the wolf flies.”) It’s up to Johnson’s character to stop them from wreaking havoc.

Dwayne Johnson actually took to Twitter earlier today and provided some new international posters for Rampage, and, well, they look pretty great. You can see them below.

Again, Rampage hits theaters on April 13. We’ve included the trailer above!