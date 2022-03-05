Dying Light 2 Getting a “Big Patch” Soon

Dying Light 2 has been getting updates here and there since its release alongside some free DLC for players to download, and there’s another one of those updates coming. Developer Techland announced this week that players can expect “a big patch” for the PC platform as well as consoles to drop soon with the update planned for PC first and consoles second. The goal is to have it out for the PC players next week, but since Techland hasn’t set an exact date yet, there’s still a chance those plans could change.

Over on the game’s social media accounts, Techland tweeted about the new update that’s planned for Dying Light 2 and gave an overview of some of what it’ll consist of. It’s supposed to include fixes for problems that players have most likely been encountering lately such as unexpected ragdoll animations and deathloops that have been an issue for some players since the release of the game. It sounds like it’s going to be an update primarily geared towards bug fixes alone even if they sound like some important fixes, though we won’t know for sure what all it entails until the patch notes are shared by Techland.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dear Players,

on top of hotfixes we are working on a big patch for PC and consoles.

This patch will introduce fixes for deathloop, ragdoll animations, user interface, and much more!

We aim to make it available for PC gamers next week, while console might get it a few days later. — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 4, 2022

The last update Dying Light 2 received on the PC, for comparison, was released on February 16th and included fixes for deathloop bugs as well as other improvements. It’s evident the deathloop problems haven’t been resolved for everyone even with that update and others released for consoles, but the next update should hopefully rectify those issues.

Within the replies to this post on Twitter, the Dying Light 2 team was asked yet again about the possibility of adding a New Game+ mode to the game. That’s been asked already before, and for now, the answer remains the same. The developers said it’s a feature that they’re thinking about adding but that it’s “too early to promise anything yet.”

Dying Light 2’s next big update should be out next week, so expect it to be released on PC first in the next couple of days if the plans hold up. For those on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, you’ll at least be able to check out the patch notes to see what’s coming your way next.