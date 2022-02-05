Dying Light 2 Devs Address Co-Op Issues, New Update Released

Dying Light 2 just recently released, and like any new game with online capabilities it’s had a problem or two with some of its online features. The game’s developer and publisher, Techland, acknowledged some of those issues shortly after launch which included a commitment that “disconnects in co-op mode” and other problems were on the top of the creators’ to-do lists. At least one platform has already gotten an update this weekend to improve the situation with more updates presumably on the way for others soon to address the rest of the issues.

From the Dying Light 2 Twitter account, the developers tweeted on Friday that they had received the feedback from players and were working on improvements accordingly. The co-op problems were just one of the areas being looked into – others included the receiving of rewards, codes, and more as well as Twitch Drops for those who’ve been watching others play the game on Twitch.

“Dear gamers, thank you for your feedback,” Techland’s tweet said. “Two things on the top of our list: disconnects in co-op mode and problems with redeeming awards, codes, and other in-game content, including Twitch Drops from TechlandGG. Our team is on it. We will update you on the progress.”

Over on Steam where it’s a bit easier to give platform-specific updates quickly as opposed to on consoles, TEchland’s been sharing a number of different status updates on the co-op issues and other problems. A hotfix for co-op connections on Steam is already live, for example, and other updates have been shared lately on things like startup issues.

“Dear gamers, a hotfix is now available on Steam. It improves connection stability in co-op mode,” the Steam discussion said. “Please – just in case, reset your steam before trying to play and let me know if it works for you.”

“Hey! We’re currently investigating the issue with Dying Light 2 crashing on some PCs, to help us out, please try launching the game with /nolightfx parameter and let me know if it works, this will help us out a lot!” another discussion from the day before read.

Dying Light 2 is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms with a Nintendo Switch version on the way.