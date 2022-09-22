Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC Gets Delayed

Dying Light 2 developer and publisher Techland has announced that the game's first major piece of DLC will be getting delayed. This past month at Gamescom, Techland fully revealed the Bloody Ties expansion for Dying Light 2 along with an October release date. And while Bloody Ties won't be arriving in this window like it was originally planned, its new launch date isn't much further away.

Shared by Techland on social media today, it was announced that Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties is now slated to release on November 10th. Previously, the add-on was poised to come to all platforms on October 13th, which means that this release date delay is about a month in full. When it comes to the reason for this delay, Techland merely stated that it needs more time "to polish and squash bugs." While this news might be upsetting to some Dying Light 2 players, it does show that Techland is trying to make this expansion of a higher quality.

We have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Bloody Ties until November 10th, to allow the team extra time to polish and squash bugs.



Are you dying to know more? Ask our dev team questions on Discord and they’ll answer this Friday 6pm CEST: https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 21, 2022

While Dying Light 2 has received a large number of updates and smaller pieces of add-on content since releasing in the early months of 2022, Bloody Ties is the first major post-launch expansion for the game. The DLC is set to introduce a new story in DL2 and will center around the location called Carnage Hall, where players will be able to take part in battles in an arena. Bloody Ties will also introduce new weapons, gear, and other items to the core game that players will also be able to utilize to take down foes.

If you'd like to get caught up on Dying Light 2 for yourself, you can currently play the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our own review of the base game right here if you're interested.

Does this release date delay for Dying Light 2's upcoming DLC have an impact on you? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.