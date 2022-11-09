Dying Light 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature From the First Game

A new update is now live for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, bringing it up to version 1.7.2. As a result, players will be able to check out the game's first story DLC later this week. There are some exciting things to check out right now, however, including the return of a fan favorite feature from the first game: X-ray! Following Techland's announcement on Twitter, a number of fans expressed their happiness about the feature's return. The developer has also stated that this is only the "first phase," and players can expect to see the feature improved on.

"The all-time loved feature from Dying Light is back! X-ray is available and will make your gameplay more memorable! Please keep in mind that this is the first phase of this feature, and we will work in the future to make it iconic for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – your feedback is appreciated, so smash some bones and let us know what you think about it," the game's blog reads.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, it indicates that an enemy has been stunned by showing an x-ray of its bones breaking. It doesn't offer much besides being a very cool visual, but it's easy to see why so many fans are happy to see its return! Newcomers to the series will have to see for themselves how it works in practice, but it's clear that longtime fans are happy to have it back!

Of course, most Dying Light 2 fans will be a lot more excited for the story DLC, which is set to drop on November 10th. The DLC will feature a new location, a new narrative, and new Infected to face off against!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

