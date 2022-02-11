Dying Light 2 February 11 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Dying Light 2 got an update not long ago on the PC platform with some fixes for issues players had been reporting, and now, the game got updates for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well. Those updates released on Friday were entirely composed of bugfixes and similar improvements, so don’t go looking for new features or big changes in the update.

What the patch notes do have are plenty of fixes, so if there’s something in Dying Light 2 that’s been bugging you and you’re playing on the Xbox or PlayStation systems, there’s a good chance that problem and several others you’ve noticed have has been fixed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the more notable improvements made was the fix for a deathloop on the Xbox platform that kept players stuck in a loop. You can see that fix and many others detailed below in the full patch notes.

Xbox Fixes and Improvements

Fixed various situations when Players could be disconnected in COOP.

Fixed numerous crashes.

Fixed various story blocks.

Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur).

Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after COOP session.

Fixed issue with player couldn’t sell valuables to vendor.

Enabled 60+FPS VRR mode on XBox Series X.

Fixed issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted.

Fixed issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in COOP.

Fixed various issues with stealth gameplay in COOP.

Fixed various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.

Added various Al visual adjustments.

Various balance improvements.

Fixed rare issues when peers in COOP mode were unable to seethe dialog choices.

Various performance optimizations.

Fixed various situation that could cause infinite black screens.

Fixes of Al dead body replication in COOP.

PlayStation Fixes and Improvements