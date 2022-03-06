Dying Light 2 May Still Add Highly-Requested Game Mode

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has revealed that it’s still leaving the door open to adding a highly-requested game mode to the apocalyptic open-world survival game in the future. Since Dying Light 2 released roughly a month ago, some players quickly made it known that they would love to see a New Game+ feature come about at some point in the future. And while Techland hasn’t promised that this mode will ever actually be brought to the game, it’s still not shooting down the idea for now.

In a recent interaction on social media, one fan asked the official Dying Light 2 Twitter account about the status of New Game+ arriving down the road. In response, Techland said that this mode is still something that it’s looking into. “NG+ is an option we’re seriously thinking about, but it’s too early to promise anything yet,” Techland said in response. This message isn’t the first time that Techland has commented on New Game+ potentially coming to Dying Light 2, but it sounds like no firm decision has been made internally on the addition just yet.

https://twitter.com/DyingLightGame/status/1499810311691550730

Even though it remains to be seen if Dying Light 2 will ever get a New Game+ mode, that doesn’t mean that Techland isn’t working on a whole lot of new content for the game. In fact, the studio recently confirmed that it’s in the process of preparing a major patch for Dying Light 2 to release in the coming days. This update is said to bring about a number of fixes to Dying Light 2 as a whole, and it is planned to arrive first for PC users later this week. A release window for this update on PlayStation and Xbox platforms has yet to be given, but it sounds like it could release at some point next week.

Are you someone that would like to see New Game+ come to Dying Light 2 down the road? Or would you instead like to see different features added to the game?