Save $10 on Dying Light 2 for the PS4 and Xbox One

New information about Dying Light 2 from Techland and publisher Square Enix dropped at E3 this week, including a new gameplay trailer and a release window slated for spring 2020. Some of these details are outlined below, but if you already know what’s up you might be interested to know that the game is up for pre-order for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at Walmart with a straight up $10 discount and free 2-day shipping. That’s probably as good a deal as we are likely to get during the pre-order period, so take advantage of it while you can. Note that Walmart is also offering a similar deal on Final Fantasy VII Remake and Doom Eternal.

You can check out the new gameplay trailer right here. The game takes place 15 years since humanity lost to the virus, and is set in a complete different part of the world than the first game. The official description and list of main features is as follows:

“The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age,” adds an official description. “During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps – or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.”

“Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor, is described as someone who has exceptional agility and brutal combat skills, which make him a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in the game’s dangerous world. You can do what others cant, and enter places nobody else would dare.”

“With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

YOUR CHOICES, YOUR WORLD – You must make tough decisions and hard sacrifices as you decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse. The effect of the choices you make will have a huge impact on entire regions of the city, uncovering new land masses and areas to explore.

EXCEPTIONAL AGILITY AND BRUTAL COMBAT – On your journey from humble beginnings to a person of great power, you have unprecedented freedom of movement across the city, seamlessly integrated with brutal first person combat.

A MODERN DARK AGE – In a desperate city, where resources and power are scarce, unstable, and trust in ruling bodies is all but eroded; humankind has reverted to a dark age. Civilization is gone but the relics are still there. This is a violent, primal & unforgiving world – and so are its inhabitants.

THE INFECTION HAS EVOLVED – The infection has evolved and become more sensitive to UV light. Society exists in the relative safety of sunlight, while the infected hide in the shadows of buildings. At night the infected roam the streets freely searching for prey, presenting opportunities for you to explore areas of the city inaccessible by day.

2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY – Play the entire campaign in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join other players’ and see how their choices have played out differently to your own and how they have shaped their world differently to yours.

