Dying Light 2 Developer Confirms PS4 and Xbox One Is Release Still Happening

After Cyberpunk 2077 released in a less-than-stellar state on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year, some started to wonder whether other upcoming cross-gen games would still commit to launching in the future on last-gen hardware. Well, when it comes to one of the most prominent forthcoming cross-gen titles, Dying Light 2, it doesn't sounds as though developer Techland has any plans to scrap the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

In a new interview with Wccftech, Techland's rendering director Tomasz Szałkowski was asked about the last-gen versions of Dying Light 2 and whether or not they would still be releasing. "The 'main' consoles have long been our priority. We make every effort to ensure that the game's quality on PS4 or Xbox One is at the highest level," Szałkowski said, confirming that these versions are still coming. "We started testing on the older generation consoles much earlier than in other projects. This was related to the scale of changes to the engine and ambitious plans to create an even larger and more complex game than DL1."

While Techland has no plans currently to make Dying Light 2 a next-gen-only title, that doesn't mean that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions won't be receiving some extra love. "The new consoles are great equipment. A lot of progress has been made in the area of CPU performance and IO bandwidth," Szałkowski explained of the new consoles in a general sense. When it comes to what Dying Light 2 will be able to do on these platforms, Szałkowski expressed that the studio is trying very hard to emphasize performance. In addition, ray tracing and 4K graphics will also be present. Players will then be able to toggle on these features at their own discretion since they can't all be on at once.

As for when Dying Light 2 could be released on all of these platforms? Well, that's the one thing that we still aren't sure of. Techland has said that it's aiming to have the game launch in 2021, but that window seems to be quite loose. Given that the coronavirus pandemic is still proving to be an issue for many video game release dates, it wouldn't be a shock to see the game slip into next year.

So what do you think about this new Dying Light 2 information? Are you going to be playing the game on PS4 or Xbox One?