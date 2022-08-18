Dying Light 2 Teases Highly Requested PS5 Feature

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has teased that a highly-requested feature for PlayStation 5 could be arriving down the road. In a general sense, most fans have been quite content with Dying Light 2 since its launch in the early part of 2022. And while the game has been well-received, that hasn't kept fans from continuing to ask for new features to be added to the game. Luckily, it looks like Techland could be looking to satisfy one of the most common requests for Dying Light 2 if a new tease is any indication.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, one Dying Light 2 fan pleaded with Techland to add an option that would let the game run at a 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on PS5. Techland itself ended up replying to the request, and while it made no guarantees that this feature will be added in the future, the studio did say that it's taking this into account. "Can't share much yet – but we're listening closely to our PS5 player base," Techland said while also adding an eye emoji to the response.

Can't share much yet – but we're listening closely to our PS5 player base 👀 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 17, 2022

It's worth noting that if 4K and 60fps support did come to Dying Light 2 on PS5, this feature would also likely arrive on Xbox Series X and PC as well. Given that all of these platforms operate with similar specs, it stands to reason that 4K and 60fps could work on all next-gen hardware. While we might be waiting a bit longer to see if this formally comes to Dying Light 2 in the future, if nothing else, it sounds like Techland is looking into its addition.

In the interim, one thing we do know for certain about Dying Light 2 is that we'll be seeing the game's first major DLC revealed next week. Techland is preparing to show off Bloody Ties, which is the name of this DLC, to coincide with Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23rd. When that announcement does come about, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com.

