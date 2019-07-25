Dying Light 2 PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Ports Confirmed

Techland has revealed that Dying Light 2 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett in addition to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, something it teased that it was looking into in the past, but never confirmed one way or another if the highly-anticipated sequel would make the jump from a current-gen game to a cross-gen title. Of course, given the game’s release date, the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports won’t accompany the game at launch. Further, it’s unclear if they will be ready for the two console’s launch. Xbox Scarlett is currently slated for holiday 2020, while the PS5 is expected to release in a similar window.

“Techland always has an eye on the latest new toys,” said Pawel Rohleder, Techland’s CTO, while speaking to Wccftech. “To be more specific — yes, the plan since the beginning of production has been to make Dying Light 2 a cross-generation title.”

Dying Light 2 looks and sounds very ambitious, so it’s no surprise that Techland wants to take advantage of the new tech the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will come packing. That said, this now presents players with a pickle: do they pick up the game at launch or wait until the superior PS5 and Xbox Scarlett versions arrive?

Dying Light 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Scarlett. At the moment of publishing, the game’s scheduled to release sometime in spring 2020, but maybe it will get pushed back for the next-gen versions. However, Techland has already pushed the game to 2020, so pushing it any further may be not wise.

For more news and media on Dying Light 2, be sure to peep all of previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more on what the game is about, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus.The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps – or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.

“You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands.”