Dying Light 2 Will Be Published By Square Enix

Many gamers are looking forward to more details about Dying Light 2 at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. The upcoming title was originally revealed at last year’s E3, with Techland Publishing handling development once again. Fans are surely excited to learn more about the highly anticipated sequel, which they will be able to do during Square Enix‘s presentation at E3 2019. This is due to the fact that Square Enix is apparently handling the publishing this time around, likely leaving Techland to focus on the development of the inbound horror zombie parkour game.

Square Enix recently took to their official Twitter account to disclose that they have teamed up with Techland to release Dying Light 2 in the Americas. It was also noted that more information about the upcoming title will be revealed during their showcase at E3 2019, which is set to take place at 6 p.m. PT on Monday, June 10th.

We’re excited to partner with the talented folks at @TechlandGames to deliver the highly anticipated #DyingLight2 to the Americas! More to be revealed during our Square Enix E3 Live 2019 event! https://t.co/PoQw4wVGyB #SquareEnixE3 pic.twitter.com/bk2IdtH5Ia — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 30, 2019

Square Enix’s presentation at E3 2019 is shaping up to be quite the good time, with Marvel’s Avengers being revealed, more info on the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and now Dying Light 2. Could they end up providing the best show at E3 in a couple weeks? It sure is looking like it. Then again, with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 also being present, the competition will be fierce.

In other Dying Light news, Techland recently teased something pretty big. While they did note that Dying Light 2 won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch, they did mention that they have a “surprise” for the platform that will be arriving later this year. What this could be is anyone’s guess at this point.

Dying Light 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Here’s to hoping we learn the release date during the Square Enix showcase at E3 next month. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

