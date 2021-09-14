Dying Light 2 Delayed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which is more commonly simply referred to as Dying Light 2, has officially been delayed, Techland announced early this morning. Rather than releasing for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on December 7th as previously announced, the title will instead release on February 4, 2022 for the same platforms. As for why the video game has been delayed, the typical reason of needing more time for polish and optimization was given.

“The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line,” the announcement from Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka reads in part. “The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we’ve ever done. Unfortunately, we’ve realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it.”

You can check out the full statement, as shared over on Twitter, for yourself below:

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

“We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer,” the statement from Marchewkacontinues, “but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don’t want to compromise on this.” It also notes that there will be preview events for press and content creators in October which should provide some impressions of Dying Light 2 for those still curious about how it is shaping up.

As noted above, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022. It had most recently been set to release on December 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from developer and publisher Techland right here.

