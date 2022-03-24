Dying Light 2 Developer Teases New DLC

The developers of Dying Light 2 are already teasing what to expect from the upcoming DLC. Dying Light 2 was released in February 2022 to positive reviews after an extended wait. The first game was released in 2015 and a sequel was announced several years later, but due to development hurdles and the pandemic, the game was repeatedly delayed. Nonetheless, the game is finally out and players seem to be enjoying it. Thankfully, the main game will be supported long-term with all kinds of different updates and DLC. Although there haven’t been explicit details released for what’s to come, Techland is teasing some possibilities.

In a new interview with PCGamesN, lead designer Tymon Smektała revealed that the new DLC will include new environments and that it should surprise people. Techland wants to surprise its players and create something that doesn’t feel too formulaic. “This is something that we want to do with the post-launch support. We want to surprise people,” said Smektała. “We want to create an emotional anticipation for our players. ‘What will they drop next?’ The plan is to not make the content too formulaic. The idea is that every new one should surprise you, should feel fresh, should feel new, because we feel this is the way to engage players.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have already been some leaks for Dying Light 2’s DLC, but details are still scarce. Techland has already announced five-years of DLC for Dying Light 2. This shouldn’t come as a massive surprise to players as the developer supported the first game for an extended period of time. The developer even released some content after Dying Light 2 released, showing that it’s not going to abandon anything to move on to the next project. It’s not totally clear what Techland is planning for the sequel’s DLC, but the first game did feature some incredibly expansive and outlandish updates after it released. With Dying Light 2 being a much bigger game, it’s likely things will get even crazier.

What do you want to see from Dying Light 2‘s DLC? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.