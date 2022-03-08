Dying Light Gets Next-Gen Update for PS5

Even though Dying Light 2 might be the big focus for developer Techland at the moment, the studio hasn’t forgotten at all about those who might still be playing the original Dying Light. In fact, it’s even gone so far to today release a new next-gen upgrade for the game that will improve its quality for those on PlayStation 5. And while players on Xbox Series X will have to wait a bit longer to receive this patch, Techland has promised that it will be coming soon.

As a whole, this new update for Dying Light is completely free for those who already own the game on PlayStation 4 and it adds three new video modes to the title. One of these modes focuses on performance, which allows the game to run at 60 frames per second. The other brings Dying Light to a 4K resolution but keeps the frame rate locked at 30fps. Lastly, the other video mode looks to be a balance between the two as it allows the game to run at 60fps at a QHD resolution.

Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!

Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

What’s perhaps the coolest part about this new update for Dying Light is that Techland hasn’t solely upgraded the game for PS5. Instead, this patch will also improve the open-world game on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. This update simply improves the cap of 30fps on PS4 Pro platforms and nothing more, but it’s still cool to see that Techland is improving the overall gameplay experience on this console.

As mentioned, this same patch for Dying Light is also planned to roll out on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S platforms at some point down the road as well. Techland hasn’t specified when the patch will be releasing exactly, but it sounds like Xbox owners won’t have to wait too much longer. If we hear more information about this update in the coming days, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Is this next-gen upgrade for Dying Light going to prompt you to return to the original game in the series? Or are you far too busy trying to get through Dying Light 2 at the moment? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.