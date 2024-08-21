New Dying Light 2 Update Is Full of Community-Requested Changes

Dying Light 2 just got an update this week at the perfect time since it’s landed right around the announcement of Dying Light: The Beast during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live segment. This latest update isn’t the one that adds the new Tower Raid feature to the game with that update still in the works, but in the meantime, Techland’s put together this week’s patch which comes with all kinds of community-driven suggestions and changes to improve the game. This update and the ones to come afterwards will also help hold players over until The Beast gets a release date at some point this year.

The new, standalone Dying Light game was once planned to be a DLC for Dying Light 2 before it grew into its own thing, and in an even better announcement for those still playing Dying Light 2, the game will be free for those who own Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition, though you’ll be able to purchase it as a standalone game as well.

But this update is about community-requested changes, not The Beast, so we’ll get right into the patch notes below that detail everything new in this week’s Dying Light 2 update:

Dying Light 2 Patch Notes

Co-op

Fixed the issue sometimes unabling players to join each other using Quick Join

Fixed the issue with players being unable to finish some quests under certain conditions in Co-op, e.g. during the Epilogue

Gameplay

Gear pieces are now droppable (aside for some Premium items)

While playing in Nightmare Mode, you will be able to see the immunity bar using the Extended HUD button

Fixed the issue that sometimes spawned Volatiles in different locations at night during various quests, making them nearly impossible to finish

Fixed the issue where a GRE’s HP resets when the player is too far away from it during the mission’

Fixed the issue where the ‘Bloody Ties’ DLC is not detected and DLC items are taken from player if the user starts the game via ‘Start Activity’ on PS5

Environment

Fixed the issue with red chests sometimes clipping with terrain, making it nearly impossible to loot

Fixed the duplicated assets on the crossroad on Saint Paul Island

Fixed the rain sometimes appearing inside various interiors

Technical

Fixed the issue with some textures overlapping with open chests in Survivor Missions

Co-op

Fixed the occasional issue where after dropping out of a Co-op Session, Find Games is grayed out and it’s impossible to join games via Friends or

Favorites, sometimes leading to a loss of single-player progress

Game should no longer crash when switching between tabs in the Join Game menu

Gameplay

A hint reminding players about removing Spectral Goggles has been added

Fire Bolts that were lost when purchased with the Hakon Bundle should now be restored

Fixed the issue with the ‘Ambush’ chest encounters failing to complete after the Renegades or Bandits are defeated and the loot is taken

Fixed the issue where the player sometimes cannot lose their last life and end the Survivor Mission by leaving the mission area

Fixed the issue where it is not possible to pick up a weapon from the shallow water when the character is not submerged

Fixed the issue with the crosshair sometimes moving downwards when charging the bow and focusing the boss type enemy

Fixed the issue with enemies killed by the Vault Kick not being impaled on a spike traps

Fixed the issue with body collision of both versions of Suiciders remaining for a few seconds after being killed with ranged weapons

Fixed the issue with the spawn point being localized under the car in the ‘Delayed Delivery’ quest, resulting in Infected being stuck inside it

Fixed the issue with Veronica being sometimes unnaturally elevated during the elevator ride

Fixed the issue with Tobias being sometimes unnaturally elevated during the dialogue in the ‘Lost Light’ quest

Fixed the issue when the player is able to press the elevator button multiple times and fall under the elevator

Fixed the issue with the book sometimes changing position in the ‘Book Club X’ quest

Fixed the issue with the shaking camera during the ‘X13’ quest if the player starts the dialogue while running

Fixed the issue with some throwables sometimes not showing splash FX when thrown into the water

Fixed the issue with Infected being able to reach the player with melee attacks despite a large height difference

Fixed the issue where the player is forced to buy Infected Trophies separately at Jai’s

Fixed the issue with Volatiles walking into the frame or waiting behind the player at night, during the ‘Double Time’ quest

Fixed the issue with Nightrunner’s Vision Potions not granting night vision

Environment

Fixed the UV lights without a source sometimes being present at windmills in the Central Loop

Fixed the issue with plants sometimes disappearing in various locations

Fixed the issue with the Blown Money mural not showing in the city

Fixed the trees sometimes floating in the air over chemicals on the edge of the Downtown, Garrison, Horseshoe, and Lower Dam Ayre regions

Fixed the issue with some lanterns floating in the air during the ‘Firestarter’ Survivor Mission

Technical

Fixed the issue with Hakon remaining idle when the player respawns during the chase in the ‘Getting Stronger’ quest

Fixed the issue with game sometimes crashing on Nvidia GPUs right after the launching and lack of Frame Generation option

Fixed the issue with decals improperly handling ray tracing

Fixed the issue with graphical corruption during ‘Priceless’ Elite Mission

Cleared some unused prefabs still existing in game files

Fixed the flickering lighting present on multiple assets in the Central Loop

Fixed the misplaced occluder sometimes visible in the Central Loop

Fixed the issue with the main menu camera zooming in after leaving the store when using resolutions with an aspect ratio other than 16:9

Fixed the white noise that sometimes appeared on the trees in the Prologue

Adjusted the items order in the store product page to be more consistent

Fixed the issue with characters being barely visible in the cutscenes in the ‘Out of Your League’ and ‘Water Tower’ quests

Fixed the issue with a black texture being visible when the player boosts with the Paraglider

Fixed the issue with the winch sometimes clipping with the car when the Horseshoe region is assigned to a faction and the Maple Windmill has been activated

Fixed the issue with Jaime visibly sliding to the side after the dialogue ends during ‘Carriers V’ quest

UI