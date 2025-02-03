Dying Light DLC Being Given Away for Free

Over the last week, Techland has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dying Light, which was released on January 27th, 2015. As part of the anniversary celebration, the developer has released a free DLC bundle, which is now available on most of the game’s platforms. The DLC includes some special skins with a gold color pattern. The bundle is available for a very limited time, and can only be claimed through February 17th. After claiming the bundle, players will receive the Hotshot Outfit, Dawnbreaker Shotgun, Sunburst Revolver, Golden Idol Machete, and a Golden Hour paint job for the Buggy.

At this time, the bundle can be claimed on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. The only platform that seems to be missing is Nintendo Switch. It’s unclear if this was intentional on the developer’s part, or some kind of oversight. Regardless, the bundle can’t be obtained on the eShop, as of this writing. Hopefully that will change, or Techland will offer some kind of explanation. The announcement on social media has already seen a few responses from disappointed Nintendo users, but the developers have yet to address the lack of Switch release.

On the fortunate side, this DLC bundle isn’t much to write home about. While it’s always nice to get a freebie, these are basically just gold skins, and Dying Light fans that aren’t able to scoop them up won’t be missing out on anything major. It’s unclear if Techland is planning to start charging for the bundle after February 17th, or if it will no longer be made available.

For those that have yet to play the Dying Light series, there’s never been a better time to give it a try! Dying Light 2 Stay Human currently has a 67% discount across all of the game’s platforms, which is the biggest discount that has ever been offered for the sequel. That brings it down to $19.79, and that price will be offered through February 12th, so gamers have more than a week to take advantage. Dying Light 2 is not on Switch, but the original game is also discounted on the system; the original Dying Light is 80% off, knocking it down to $9.99. It can also be obtained in a bundle with Call of Juarez: Gunslinger for $11.99.

In addition to the free content and discounts, Techland is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dying Light with several in-game events. This week, players can participate in the Low Gravity event, with a goal of slaying 100 zombies. The event will be live through February 10th, and those who complete the goal will be rewarded with a gold-tier weapon.

Do you plan on claiming this free DLC bundle? Are you disappointed that this isn’t being offered in the Nintendo Switch version? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!