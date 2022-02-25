The zombie-thriller video game franchise Dying Light is getting a board game tie-in. Earlier this month, Glass Cannon Unplugged announced they were working on a board game adaptation of Dying Light, the hit video game franchise by Techland. No details were announced about the rules or style of Dying Light: The Board Game, but the core video game is an action game with survival elements. Glass Cannon Unplugged confirmed that the game was in the works via a two-part zombie movie-style announcement trailer, the latter part can be seen below:

First released in 2015, Dying Light is a zombie horror franchise with several unique elements, such as an open-world setting. Not only does the game feature heavy use of parkour to avoid zombies, the zombies also move differently depending on the time of day. While zombies are much slower in the day, they become significantly faster and more dangerous at night. The title of the franchise refers to this unique element of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent installment of Dying Light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human came out earlier this month and builds on the original game with elements such as human settlement building and factions. Not only can players slowly help their settlements grow, choosing one faction over another has long-reaching consequences, resulting in changes to the map. The map in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is also significantly larger than the original, offering more room to explore…or potentially getting eaten by zombies.

Glass Cannon Unplugged is a relatively new board game publisher, with only one other board game in their current catalog. The publisher previously worked on Frostpunk: The Board Game, a board game adaptation of the popular Frostpunk video game franchise. The Kickstarter for Frostpunk: The Board Game raised nearly $3 million back in 2020, and it’s likely that a Dying Light board game would have an even bigger crowdfunding campaign.