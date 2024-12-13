Dying Light: The Beast Gets a Killer New Trailer and Release Window

It’s good to see you again, Kyle Crane. Announced during The Game Awards 2024, we got a new look at Dying Light: The Beast, a new spinoff, which brings back Kyle Crane, now genetically modified, and the city of Castor Woods. In true Dying Light fashion, plenty of action and zombies can be found in the trailer shown below.

The title is scheduled to release at some point in Summer 2025, but it didn’t get a precise release date just yet. The places far enough out that it’s out of the way of other games releasing earlier in the year, but it still may bump up against some heavy hitters that get release dates later.

We first learned about the game back in August at Gamescom Opening Night Live this year. The trailer showed off some of the game’s gameplay as well as left a few hints as to what happened to Kyle.

This is a thrilling new look at Dying Light: The Beast that you won’t want to miss! #DyingLightTheBeast @DyingLightGame @TechlandGames #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/S6FPjO2UwO — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2024

In terms of gameplay, Dying Light: The Beast will keep its series’ signature parkour action, letting you divekick zombies and make your way across the city in style. There will also be craftable weapons and vehicles to use. However, due to Kyle’s experimentation, he can now turn into a monster, a Beast if you will. Kyle will be voiced by Roger Craig Smith, who returns to play the survivor. Roger is known for his long-running role as Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Resident Evil’s Chris Redfield, and the titular role in Batman: Arkham Origins.

The series is relatively new, crafted by the team at Techland. The first title was released in 2015, almost a decade ago. While fairly successful, it was enough to convince the team to create DLC for the title. In 2018, a sequel was confirmed but went dark until 2021, when the title, now called Dying Light 2: Stay Human, was brought back to life. It came out in 2022 to fairly positive reviews, including us at ComicBook, who gave the title a 4 out of 5, citing combat and story as top sellers.

As mentioned before, Dying Light: The Beast will follow the protagonist of the original Dying Light, Kyle Crane, an undercover agent who was tasked with infiltrating the zombie-infested city of Harran. After the events of the 2016 title and its DLCs, it was unknown what had happened to Kyle, especially since Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which replaced him with a new survivor named Aiden, made his fate a touch ambiguous. However, the official description for the standalone title reveals that Kyle was captured and tested on by scientists for 13 years, placing the events after Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Despite its appearance, Dying Light: The Beast is a standalone project, not connected to any title as DLC. Still, if you own the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you’ll get The Beast for free (it will cost $39.99 for those without it). It is confirmed to be a hefty title, offering around 18 hours of content. Originally planned as DLC for the sequel, it was changed to be its own thing, complete with new features and a return to form, of sorts.

Dying Light: The Beast is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2025, but we don’t yet have an exact release date.