Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Returning to the Role

Sega has a big Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream set for tomorrow, but fans got a welcome announcement one day early, as Roger Craig Smith has revealed he will be returning to voice the character! Smith seemingly announced his departure from the role earlier this year, in a move that greatly disappointed a number of fans. Today, Smith took to Twitter to announce his return to the series. In the Tweet, Craig talked highly of the franchise's fanbase, and his excitement about the character's future. It remains to be seen what will come next, but the future definitely looks brighter with Craig in it!

Craig's Tweet resulted in some fun replies from several Sega adjacent accounts. Sonic Boom story editor Alan Denton replied with a Simpsons meme of Moe Szyslak saying "that was a scary couple of hours." The official ToeJam and Earl account also praised Craig's "method acting," based on the speed with which he returned. Craig's original Tweet can be found embedded below.

I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community.🙏 I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned! THANK YOU...from the bottom of my blue heart.💙 pic.twitter.com/KOLi2MJnUi — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) May 26, 2021

Smith has been voicing Sonic since 2010, following the departure of voice actor Jason Griffith. Ben Schwartz took on the role in Paramount's 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog film, and many assumed he might step in for the games, following Smith's departure. Schwartz will reprise the role for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but it seems that Smith will remain voicing the character in the games for the foreseeable future.

Now that Craig is officially continuing to voice the character in the games, Sonic fans just need to know what games he'll be voicing! Hopefully tomorrow's Sonic the Hedgehog anniversary stream will give fans the answers they've been craving.

