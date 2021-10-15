Dying Light Is Getting an Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Update

Dying Light fans already have Dying Light 2 Stay Human to look forward to early next year, but it looks like that’s not the only Dying Light project in the works. Over on the Twitter account for the series, it was confirmed that there’s a next-gen – or current-gen, by now – update in the works for the original Dying Light game. No indication was given as to when this update might release, but it’s good news for Dying Light fans considering the devs previously had nothing to say about the matter when asked beyond saying that they’d heard people’s requests.

The news of the Dying Light update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles came in response to a fan who responded to a tweet about a different update in the works for the game. Techland was showing off the game’s Hellraid update when someone asked if the game could get a 60FPS patch. The Dying Light account responded by saying the developers are working on a patch for newer consoles and that more details would be available in the future.

We're currently working on a next-gen patch for Dying Light 1 – more details coming in the future 🙂 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 14, 2021

It wasn’t specified if this would be just a 60FPS patch or what more would be included in it, so we’ll have to wait for those promised details to know more about Techland’s plans. Past updates for older games like these have given indications of what may be included, however. Improved framerates, better graphics achieved through various means, and faster load times are the typical range of improvements players see in the updates for newer consoles, so Dying Light players can hopefully expect some of those in the future.

Back in August, Techland spoke to MP1ST about the prospect of an update like this one and said it had nothing to talk about at the time given that it was focused on Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

“Right now we are focusing on the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and other projects,” said Techland’s lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk back in August. “So nothing to say at this time but we hear our fans and we know they are waiting for this kind of information.”

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled to release on February 4th. There’s no indication right now of when the Dying Light patch for newer consoles will release.