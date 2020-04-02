Dynasty Warriors 9 Drops New Gameplay, See The Officers Up Close And Personal

Koei Tecmo recently released quite a few new gameplay trailers to show off even more of the open-world features that Dynasty Warriors 9 has to offer. The latest batch showcases some of the officers in-game. Fans of the Wei faction definitely don’t want to miss out one the newest videos, seen below:

The above videos showcase characters like Xu Yu, Cao Pi, Zehenji, and more in action to see what exactly they bring to the world of Dynasty Warriors 9. With quite a few changes to the overall mechanics of the game, seeing some familiar faces is most welcome! Seeing them continue to be badass is even better!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be launching in Japan on February 8th for the PlayStation 4, with a western release slated for February 13th. With the western release also removes the exclusivity as the title will open up for Xbox One and PC as well!

“For the first time in the series, the expansive land of China is shown on a single map with the introduction of an open world format for diverse progression through the game. The ‘one vs thousands’ exhilarating action of the Warriors series and the beloved characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms tale are carried over, but the freedom through an open world stage provides a brand new Warriors experience.

The map is displayed with beautiful graphics and features many different regions of China such as snow plains, jungles and deserts which reflect the passage of time and changing climate. Key cities and checkpoints, such as Luoyang and Hulao Gate, and landmarks such as the Yellow River and Mt. Song, are replicated, allowing for deeper immersion into the game world.”