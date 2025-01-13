Dynasty Warriors: Origins Review: The Hack & Slash Emperor Reigns Again

The Dynasty Warriors titles have been a staple in the video game industry. Famous for bringing the hack-and-slash genre to a more mainstream audience, every title has had one goal: to be better than the last. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the latest entry in the franchise and it achieves that goal quite well by firing on all cylinders with its addicting combat, thrilling music, and epic-scale sets, even if some stumbles are made along the way.

Origins, in many ways, feels like a soft reboot, as it covers only the first half of the legendary Chinese book, Romance of the Three Kingdoms. From the strategic Cao Cao to the charitable Lui Bei, every character is more or less at the start of their journey. It sets the beginning stages of the Three Kingdoms, all seen from the eyes of an amnesiac warrior, whose strength can turn the tides of battle. The protagonist can feel somewhat bland personality-wise, outside of the great VA work from John Patenaude (Genshin Impact, Visions of Mana). Still, his backstory is intriguing enough to see it through, despite the sometimes menial tasks like finding resources on the open map.

One of the faction leaders, General Cao Cao, prepares him and his troops for war.

Having not read Romance of the Three Kingdoms, it was very interesting to see how everything developed both in cutscenes and in battle. It does feel like seeing an adaptation of a novel come to life in a way that I believe makes it surprisingly enjoyable. What’s more, midway through the game you choose one of three factions to follow and can see events unfold as they happen rather than just as text on-screen, which Origins does rather disappointingly at times. Still, it adds an extra layer of interactivity and depth, making you question what leader and team you want to put your faith in. In truth, it does make watching strategy meetings and discussions a bit more interesting than doing so in real life.

A distinct feature of Origins is its replayability, as multiple routes exist outside of the main three factions. So if you follow Lui Bei like I did the first time around, you’ll then be able to, if you’re willing to get through the rather long first two chapters, see the other sides of the story. Without spoiling it, the game makes it known that you should play it multiple times thanks to its side-by-side narratives and different battle approaches. Luckily, the combat is more than worthy of being revisited over and over, even if certain elements remain the same.

As mentioned, the iconic hack-and-slash gameplay of the franchise is alive and well in Origins. The title boasts 1 vs 1000-soldier action and it very much feels like it. Droves of enemies will clog almost every inch of the battlefield all directing the hurt toward you and your allies; however, you’ll have access to a variety of weapons that you can change via the menu. From the humble sword and spear to the deadly sharp twin pikes and wheels, the warzone is yours to control. Said control does expand throughout the game, like going on horseback to having a personal armada. The battlefields do have some variety, but aren’t as interesting as they’re perhaps made out to be visually, with most being hilly terrain and mountain ways.

You can slash your way through any situation with the right weapons, like the podao.

While Origins is a hack-and-slash game, there is a great deal of strategy involved. Planning out what bases to hit, what officers to take down, and where to help out really does make a difference in how things play out. For example, there are a few missions where you can support the main forces on the front lines or take out multiple bases to claim more land and troops to take more advantage of the field, which lowers the confidence and health of all enemy soldiers present. As someone who doesn’t really enjoy much strategy, I had a lot of fun planning out where I’d work best, going with the flow, and seeing the fruits of my labor humbly rewarded with new equipment and upgrades.

In terms of customization, players will be able to unlock many different skills and abilities to use on the battlefield. For example, you may have a move that stuns enemies before they unleash a big attack or may have one that swoops enemies closer for you to slash at. You can pick and choose abilities for each weapon and it does open up a ton of possibilities for playstyle. Furthermore, you’ll also level up and gain powerful versions of arms to use on the field. It’s fun to be able to test them out and see what fits. In my time with the game, wide-ranging skills were my go-to, as I do like to charge into battle and take out as many enemies as possible.

Outside of combat, you’ll meet up with varying allies from different factions and beyond. There are a ton of them to meet, each with their own unique goals and desires. You’ll be able to chat with them and form bonds, which give you new objectives that grant you upgrade points. It does ground the characters quite well, giving them more personality and depth other than just recognizable faces on the battlefield. Even so, it makes fighting them, especially if they’re on the opposing team, much more impactful. Their voice actors also do a decent job of portraying them (though some come off rather monotone), which is good considering most of the original cast was redone for Origins (outside of a few exceptions like Kyle Hebert’s Dong Zhao).

With this being the first Dynasty Warriors title in seven years, the glow-up in graphics are noticeable. Characters and scenery look upgraded for the modern age and feel fluid and vibrant. There are times when it can be a touch static and not as detailed in certain lighting, like outdoors and during battle. Though, with the action being at an all-time high, it’s not too much of a deterrent. Speaking of, the combat is the best it’s looked in a while, as your skills come to life with fervency. It’s flashy but grounded, keeping in line with realism, yet in tune with the epic-scale action of facing insurmountable odds.

The music of Dynasty Warriors: Origins definitely matches the scale of the battles faced by the protagonist and allies. Electric guitar and woodwinds make up most of the backdrop but I won’t lie when I say it genuinely motivated me to fight more and take risks. It’s booming, fast, and the perfect soundtrack to boost your confidence on the battlefield. Nothing beats a swelling guitar solo as you rush into battle on horseback. Even though you do hear the same music over and over, it doesn’t grow too tiring, personally.

A lot of Dynasty Warriors: Origins is done well and that should be a welcome change for fans. The game supersedes Dynasty Warriors 9 in many aspects and captures the intensity and realism that made the series so well known. Working as both an action title and a history lesson, all wrapped up to enjoy even after credits roll, despite the long introduction and repetitive elements. As one of the first titles of 2025, Koei Tecmo has started it off real strong. Overall, Dynasty Warriors: Origins is addicting, exhilarating, and a mighty good time.

Rating: 4 out of 5

