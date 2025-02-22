Dynasty Warriors: Origins Update Adds New Features, Weapons, And More

Koei Tecmo‘s latest entry in the Dynasty Warriors series has gotten some new features and adjustments. Dynasty Warriors: Origins marks the return of the acclaimed hack-and-slash franchise after 2021 with Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires and the newest title has received positive reviews from critics and action-gaming lovers alike. The game follows an unknown hero who rises to the occasion to aid in the destruction of corrupt governmental control and continuous famine across the land. This update is the latest since February 6th, which fixes issues with the Steam version specifically. The February 21st update aids in fighting off bugs across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dynasty Warriors: Origins release version update tackles bugs with portable items like the Incense of Vitality not working to heal allies properly during battle, upgrade boosts for the Adamantine Flesh Battle Art being disabled after mastering it, as well as the strength problem with the Crescent Blade Battle Art Azure Dragon Bellow not increasing. When it comes to additional features, a shortened time length was added for invulnerable enemies during animations that play out when they enter Rage mode, and a Gold Serpent Spear has been added to the game.

Take a look at the latest patch notes for the Dynasty Warriors: Origins update:

Dynasty Warriors: Origins was met with positive reviews from critics and fans of the series.

Additional Features and Adjustments

The Gold Serpent Spear has been added to the game. After obtaining a weapon of the Lance type, a letter will arrive at your current base.

Solved an issue that caused text rendered at high resolutions to appear less clear than it should.

Added Rumor Settings to the Configuration menu. These new settings allow you to make the rumors that play automatically when on the World Map occur less frequently or make them play without sound.

Added Frame Skip to the Graphics Settings menu. Turning it off when using VRR may make graphics smoother.

Shortened the length of time that enemies are invulnerable during the animations that play out when they enter Rage mode.

Added a feature that allows events to be paused by pressing the TouchPad button and allows UI elements to be hidden.

Adjusted controller vibration for the Steam/Xbox Series X|S versions so that when Vibration Settings are set to Full Experience, more areas of the controller vibrate during actions like attacking and charging.

Bug Fixes