E3 2017: Playerunknown’s BATTLEGROUNDS Confirmed For Xbox One This Fall





The ridiculousness of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds in terms of popularity and action on the PC front has been really something, whether you're the kind of person hunting people down within the game, or trying to take them down from afar. But some console fans have been wondering when they would get their shot at the phenomenon, even if that means dying a few times. (Hey, comes with the territory, right?)

Good news, you won't have to wait long. During today's Microsoft E3 press conference, it was confirmed that Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will be making its way to Xbox One later this year as a timed exclusive. That means it'll be arriving for PlayStation 4 as well, but more than likely not until early next year at least.

The game will take advantage of the Xbox One X's processing powers, so you'll be able to see the difference as you get mowed down time and time again by opponents (unless, you know, you're good or something). If you only have the Xbox One, relax – your game will run fine, and you'll be able to take on opponents both near and far.

There aren't too many other details about the game thus far, but more than likely, it will feature strong multiplayer support, since Battlegrounds is the sort of game that thrives with that. We're not sure of a player count, but we should have more information shortly.

And, obviously, it will still be in Battlegrounds nature when it comes to violence. As you can see from the trailer above, it's all about the chaotic way you take out others, whether it's with a nearby blow (from a not-so-obvious betrayal), or shooting at them with one of the weapons you find within the game's open world. So, yes, all the fun you've come to expect from the game will be included.

We'll have more details on Battlegrounds' features as they become available over the next few days. But, yeah, consider this a big timed exclusive for Xbox One that will help move a few units later this year.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will release for Xbox systems later this fall.