Report: E3 2018 Will Be Open To The Public, New Hours Dictated

E3 2017 was an interesting time, a time where the industry-heavy expo was open to the general public. The reaction was mixed, immediately. Many fans found it an amazing experience to be included in the exclusive event, where many industry professionals found it difficult to manage the sudden influx of less structure in favor of a more convention-esque experience. Regardless, it was a first and there’s only one way to see if something works: do it, and then hammer out the details.

It looks like the expo will be opening their doors to the general audiences once more in 2018, but in an effort to keep the expo for its original purpose, industry-centricity, they will be allocating a specific timed schedule for industry pass holders. According to a leaked E3 2018 registration page:

E3 Exhibit Hall and Meeting Room Access Hours:

Industry Hours*

June 12, 2018 11:00am – 7:00pm

June 13, 2018 9:00am – 7:00pm

Gamer Pass(Consumer)

June 12, 2018 2:00pm – 7:00pm

June 13, 2018 12:00pm – 7:00pm

June 14, 2018 9:00am – 6:00pm – All Attendees and Exhibitors

*Industry, Media, Exhibitor, VIP Buyer, and Business Pass Holder

This change allows three additional hours for press to get on that floor, get to their interviews, coverage shots, and more, before the crowd goes wild. It does seem like a fair compromise, but will it work out?

For those interested in one of the largest gaming expos in the world, you can see the FAQ excerpt below for more info, including gamer passes and a business package:

What is the cost to attend E3 2018?

Gamer Pass

3-day Show Floor Pass

$149 Early Bird Pricing (1,000 available)

$249 Standard Pricing

Industry Pass

3-day Show Floor Pass

Complimentary for Qualified Industry Professionals*

(Not available after 4/27/18)

Business Pass

Click here for a list of Business Pass benefits

$995

*Two forms of Industry ID must be provided.