E3 2021 Will Reportedly Ask Viewers to Pay to View Some Content

June is quickly approaching and although The Entertainment Software Association, which is the group that runs E3, has claimed that it will be holding the annualized event once again, no specifics of the show have come about just yet. However, if a new report ends up being accurate, it sounds as though the digital iteration of E3 2021 could be quite different from normal and might even cost you money.

As reported by VGC, the ESA is said to be planning numerous changes when it comes to E3 2021. The first of these will apparently be a simple rebranding of the event's name. Previously dubbed the Electronic Entertainment Expo, the convention will seemingly now move to be called the Electronic Entertainment Experience. In addition, rather than running for three days like it normally does, this year's show will reportedly last for a week. The first day of the event is then said to be that of June 13th.

Far and away the most surprising change that has been reported, however, comes with how those watching from home will be able to tune in. Although details aren't clear as of this moment, the ESA is said to be looking into making certain aspects of E3 2021 cost money. It's not certain what areas of the event would be the ones locked behind a paywall, but the ESA has already stated that it's putting together an iteration of E3 that would be free for everyone. “We’ve been hard at work to deliver a free experience for everyone interested in E3 2021, and we’re excited to share further details soon," a representative from the company said.

It's still uncertain what E3 2021 as a whole will look like, but this report says that it will include multiple broadcasts for viewers to watch throughout the week. An additional "experience" would also take place at the end of the week. This portion of the event would then transpire through an app that the E3 committee would put together.

Again, none of this might be official just yet, so don't take any of this as complete truth just yet. Again, though, with June coming up so quickly, there's a fair chance that we'll hear more about E3 2021 sooner rather than later. When that information does come, we'll be sure to share it with you.

