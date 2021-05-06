E3 2021: Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Gearbox, and More Confirmed to Participate

✖

E3 2021 organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that a slew of new companies has been confirmed as participants in this year's all-virtual event. More specifically, the ESA has announced that Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com are set to have reveals and make announcements at E3 2021, which takes place online from June 12th through June 15th.

The new group of participants joins companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media that have previously been announced as participating in some fashion. Notably absent from the list of participants include major video game companies like Electronic Arts and PlayStation. Whether that changes over the course of the next month or not remains to be seen, but it seems like a majority of the major movers and shakers will be in attendance.

Hope you’re getting hungry cause we’ve got more chefs in the kitchen for this year’s #E32021! Our newest additions: SQUARE ENIX, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon & Binge dot com! pic.twitter.com/DeIB6zFjTX — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2021

"E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors and partners,'' said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA, as part of today's announcement. "We can’t wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe."

As noted above, E3 2021 is set to take place online from June 12th through June 15th. That includes streaming press conferences in addition to a four-day video stream. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 right here.

What do you think about the new companies set to be part of E3 2021? Are you excited to see how E3 handles its online show this year?